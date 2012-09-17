UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
CIMB Research (Thailand) upgraded the country's energy and petrochemical sectors to 'trading buy' from 'neutral', saying the launch of QE3 by the U.S. Federal Reserve should increase risk appetite, boding well for high beta, cyclical stocks.
"Thailand's petrochemical and energy sectors are likely to outperform domestic sectors, a repeat of the pattern during QE1 and 2 when they outperformed the market and domestic-driven sectors by 2.5-3 times," the broker said in a report.
The likely winners were companies with more sustainable growth driven by internal strengths, limited downside and no overhang, with PTT Global Chemical Pcl, Indorama Ventures Pcl and Siam Cement Pcl among top picks, it said.
Reflecting the oil price slide and weak earnings in the first half, the energy subindex eked out a modest 3.4 percent gain so far this year, underperforming a 24.7 percent gain of the broader SET index.
1002 (0302 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.