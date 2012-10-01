Shares in Banpu Pcl, Thailand's biggest listed
coal miner, edged up after it said it would not set provisions
for damages that might have to be paid to former partners in the
Hongsa power project in Laos after a recent court ruling.
Banpu was up 0.8 percent at 395 baht versus a 0.03 percent
gain in the energy subindex and a 0.14 percent loss in
the broader SET index.
The stock had fallen 11.3 percent from Sept. 20 to Friday,
when the company told the stock exchange about the Thai court's
ruling that Banpu should pay about $1 billion in damages.
"The company is confident that it has strong factual and
legal grounds for an appeal. For these reasons, the company and
its subsidiary have no need to set provisions in their financial
statements for damages," it told the exchange.
Many analysts have downgraded Banpu shares as the damages
were expected to affect its earnings and a profit contribution
from the Hongsa project would be lost due to a prolonged delay.
