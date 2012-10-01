Shares in broadcaster BEC World Pcl fell as much as
20 percent after shooting up nearly 30 percent in the previous
session, which a broker said was probably caused by transaction
errors.
BEC shares were down 19.3 percent at 61.75 baht after
Friday's 29.7 percent surge to 76.5 baht. The media subindex
fell 11.96 percent while the broader SET index
edged down 0.09 percent.
"We think that (Friday's surge in BEC) might involve
transaction errors. We have talked to BEC and found that there's
no significant change to the company's fundamentals," broker
Kiatnakin Securities said in a report.
The broker said BEC's fair value was 47.6 baht and rated the
stock a 'sell'.
1043 (0343 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; editing by Alan
Raybould; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
10:16 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Banpu shares up; sees no need for
provisions after court case
Shares in Banpu Pcl BANP.BK, Thailand's biggest listed coal
miner, edged up after it said it would not set provisions for
damages that might have to be paid to former partners in the
Hongsa power project in Laos after a recent court ruling.
Banpu was up 0.8 percent at 395 baht versus a 0.03 percent
gain in the energy subindex .SETEN and a 0.14 percent loss in
the broader SET index .SETI.
The stock had fallen 11.3 percent from Sept. 20 to Friday,
when the company told the stock exchange about the Thai court's
ruling that Banpu should pay about $1 billion in damages.
"The company is confident that it has strong factual and
legal grounds for an appeal. For these reasons, the company and
its subsidiary have no need to set provisions in their financial
statements for damages," it told the exchange.
Many analysts have downgraded Banpu shares as the damages
were expected to affect its earnings and a profit contribution
from the Hongsa project would be lost due to a prolonged delay.
For the company statement and related stories, click (Full
Story) (Full Story)
1007 (0307 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; editing by Alan
Raybould; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)