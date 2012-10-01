Shares in KCE Electronics Pcl fell more than 4 percent, underperforming the sector, as flooding at Bangkok's Lad Krabang industrial estate near the electronic component manufacturer's plants kept markets cautious.

Parts of Lad Krabang industrial estate were flooded after a dyke was breached on Saturday. Authorities have since then drained water from the estate and fixed the breach, bringing the situation under control, the Industrial Estate of Thailand said in a statement.

Near the midsession break of 0530 GMT, KCE shares were down 4.6 percent at 9.3 baht versus a 0.19 percent gain of the electronic components subindex and a 0.18 percent rise of the broader SET index.

Brokers said the news hit sentiment as KCE's plants at the Lad Krabang estate contributed around 40 percent of its revenue.

1229 (0529 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com); Editing by Jijo Jacob

************************************************************

10:55 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-BEC World drops back; broker blames trading glitch

Shares in broadcaster BEC World Pcl BEC.BK fell as much as 20 percent after shooting up nearly 30 percent in the previous session, which a broker said was probably caused by transaction errors.

BEC shares were down 19.3 percent at 61.75 baht after Friday's 29.7 percent surge to 76.5 baht. The media subindex .SETMP fell 11.96 percent while the broader SET index .SETI edged down 0.09 percent.

"We think that (Friday's surge in BEC) might involve transaction errors. We have talked to BEC and found that there's no significant change to the company's fundamentals," broker Kiatnakin Securities said in a report.

The broker said BEC's fair value was 47.6 baht and rated the stock a 'sell'.

1043 (0343 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; editing by Alan Raybould; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

************************************************************

10:16 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Banpu shares up; sees no need for provisions after court case

Shares in Banpu Pcl BANP.BK, Thailand's biggest listed coal miner, edged up after it said it would not set provisions for damages that might have to be paid to former partners in the Hongsa power project in Laos after a recent court ruling.

Banpu was up 0.8 percent at 395 baht versus a 0.03 percent gain in the energy subindex .SETEN and a 0.14 percent loss in the broader SET index .SETI.

The stock had fallen 11.3 percent from Sept. 20 to Friday, when the company told the stock exchange about the Thai court's ruling that Banpu should pay about $1 billion in damages.

"The company is confident that it has strong factual and legal grounds for an appeal. For these reasons, the company and its subsidiary have no need to set provisions in their financial statements for damages," it told the exchange.

Many analysts have downgraded Banpu shares as the damages were expected to affect its earnings and a profit contribution from the Hongsa project would be lost due to a prolonged delay. For the company statement and related stories, click (Full Story) (Full Story)

1007 (0307 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; editing by Alan Raybould; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)