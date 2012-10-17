CIMB Research downgraded its rating for Siam Commercial Bank to 'neutral' from 'outperform' after the country's third-largest lender by assets reported a lower-than-expected quarterly net profit.

The broker said its stock price target was rolled forward to 2013, raising the price target to 190 baht from 187 baht.

On Tuesday, Siam Commercial Bank shares fell 0.3 percent to 165.5 baht. It had risen 42.1 percent so far in 2012 versus a 33.9 percent gain of the broader banking subindex.

"Any further re-rating from here appears doubtful, particularly in light of the weakening macro landscape that could bring about slower loan demand and decaying asset quality. That said, we keep the stock a neutral for its retail banking strength," the broker said in a report.

After market close on Tuesday, the bank reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly net profit to 10.03 billion baht compared with 10.4 billion baht forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

0933 (0233 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)