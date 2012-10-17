Shares in Thailand's three biggest telecoms operators pushed higher, outperforming the broader SET index, after they won bids for the radio frequencies required for the long overdue introduction of faster third-generation (3G) mobile services.

Market leader Advanced Info Service jumped 4.1 percent to 203 baht, second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl rose 3.2 percent to 87.75 baht and smaller rival True Corp gained 2.7 percent to 5.7 baht.

The SET index was up 0.99 percent.

"The highest benefit for the award winners is the large reduction in revenue sharing from 20-30 percent, down to 6 percent. However, there are also disadvantages with the heavy capex required for network expansion and marketing campaigns and promotions," broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report.

The broker said it expected a limited upside for telecom stocks in the near term and maintained a 'neutral' view.

"Over the long term, Advanced Info Service is the winner, as it has the highest subscriber base ... DTAC will need to renew its image from the poor signal problem ... TRUE will benefit from better operational efficiency," it said.

1547 (0847 GMT)

For related story, click

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

************************************************************

09:38 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB downgrades Siam Commercial Bank to neutral

CIMB Research downgraded its rating for Siam Commercial Bank SCB.BK to 'neutral' from 'outperform' after the country's third-largest lender by assets reported a lower-than-expected quarterly net profit.

The broker said its stock price target was rolled forward to 2013, raising the price target to 190 baht from 187 baht.

On Tuesday, Siam Commercial Bank shares fell 0.3 percent to 165.5 baht. It had risen 42.1 percent so far in 2012 versus a 33.9 percent gain of the broader banking subindex .SETB.

"Any further re-rating from here appears doubtful, particularly in light of the weakening macro landscape that could bring about slower loan demand and decaying asset quality. That said, we keep the stock a neutral for its retail banking strength," the broker said in a report.

After market close on Tuesday, the bank reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly net profit to 10.03 billion baht compared with 10.4 billion baht forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters. (Full Story)

0933 (0233 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)