Shares in Dhipaya Insurance Pcl dropped 7.14 percent to 26 baht after the insurer said it planned a rights issue at a lower-than-market price of 12 baht and would use the proceeds to strengthen its capital base.

Dhipaya shares had risen 34 percent so far this year compared with a 26.1 percent gain of the benchmark SET index .

