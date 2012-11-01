Charoen Pokphand Foods, Bumrungrad Hospital and Airports of Thailand could benefit the most from rising demand in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV), Credit Suisse said.

These countries were already significant for the economy and a few listed companies, but the broader stock market significance of CLMV remains limited, the broker said in "Thailand Market Strategy" report dated Oct. 31.

Credit Suisse rated Charoen Pokphand Foods 'outperform', with target price of 46.5 baht. It gave 'outperform' for Airports as well, with 90 baht target price, while rating Bumrungrad 'neutral', with 80 baht target price.

At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Charoen Pokphand Foods shares were unchanged at 35.25 baht, Airports was up 0.9 percent at 82.75 baht and Bumrungrad was down 0.3 percent at 75.5 baht.

The broader SET index edged down 0.06 percent.

Charoen Pokphand Foods was its top pick thanks to favourable valuations and non-CLMV factors. Thailand business will remain the main share price driver over the near and medium term while CLMV is an increasingly significant component, Credit Suisse said.

"CPF's CLMV operations focus on domestic markets and therefore benefit from underlying economic growth in the region. Because the CLMV meat market is less mature than Thailand's, we expect faster growth there for the company," it said.

Airports of Thailand has seen rapid growth in arrivals from CLMV and the broker expects CLMV to rise above 10 percent of total arrivals in the next 3-4 years.

Bumrungrad Hospital has seen a surge in medical tourists from CLMV, with growth for CLMV patients last year at 43 percent against 12 percent for the hospital as a whole and 18 percent for foreign patients.

1327 (0627 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob; viparat.jantrarprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

************************************************************

11:23 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB sees strong consumption helping retailers in Q4

CIMB Research expects consumption to rebound in the seasonally strong fourth quarter and anticipates further growth in 2013 along with a second round of minimum wage hike.

The broker kept its 'overweight' rating on the retail sector.

"The wage hike this coming Jan will increase both disposable income and the threshold for eligible first-time bank borrowers," CIMB said in a report dated Oct. 31.

Retailers expanding upcountry should benefit, the research house said and added that convenience store chain CP All Pcl CPALL.BK and department store operator Robinson Department Store Pcl ROBI.BK were its top picks.

"Third quarter is a seasonally soft quarter for the sector, with the external environment providing additional volatility. We recommend buying on any share-price weakness," CIMB said.

Its price target is 47 baht for CP All shares and 80 baht for Robinson. CP All shares were unchanged at 39.75 baht while Robinson was up 0.8 percent at 61.25 baht.

1059 (0359 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)