Shares in CP All Pcl gained as much as 2.5 percent to a five-month high after Thailand's largest convenience store chain reported a 33 percent jump in quarterly net profit on Tuesdday.

CP All shares were trading up at 40.75 baht. They earlier touched a high of 41.25 baht. CP All shares have risen around 20 percent so far from its recent low of 34 baht on Sept. 26, outpacing a 9.7 percent gain of the commerce subindex in the same period.

Broker Citigroup said the results beat its estimates, with earnings for nine months ended September representing 92 percent of its 2012 estimates. The broker said it maintained a 'sell' rating due to the stock's rich valuation.

It has a target price of 23 baht on CP All shares.

"We believe CP All deserves a valuation premium given rising household incomes and more sophisticated spending tastes in Thailand," the broker said.

"However, a significant re-rating of the Thai consumer/retail sector in the past 18 months has taken valuations for CP All and other plays to unsustainable levels, in our view," it said.

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB raises PTTGC, Thai Oil price targets after strong Q3

CIMB Research raised its price targets on PTT Global Chemical (PTTGC) to 82 baht from 77 baht and Thai Oil TOP.BK to 78 baht from 69 baht after the two companies posted solid third-quarter results.

PTTGC shares were up 1.2 percent at 62.5 baht while Thai Oil shares were up 0.37 percent at 68 baht.

"The solid 3Q12 core earnings despite weak petrochemical industry margin reflect PTTGC's core strength of gas-based olefin... PTTGC should see continued strong earnings in FY13 as volume rises," CIMB said in a report.

Improved earnings momentum and positive catalysts from capacity expansion would lead to the PTTGC stock's rerating over the next few quarters, it said. The research house rated PTTGC 'outperform' and maintained a 'neutral' rating on Thai Oil.

It said it liked PTTGC due to its strong and sustainable earnings growth outlook, while it was cautious on Thai Oil's earnings outlook.

"Thai Oil's high earnings volatility on cyclical GRM and unpredictable inventory impact would continue to put a discount on its valuation," it said.

PTTGC shares have risen 2.5 percent so far this year while Thai Oil shares have gained 16.2 percent. The energy subindex .SETEN has gained 4 percent in 2012 while the SET index .SETI has risen 27 percent.

For earnings reports, click

