Phillip Securities raised its rating on real estate company Supalai to "buy" from "neutral", citing expectations of higher earnings due to new projects.

Supalai plans to launch 11 new projects worth a total of 8.1 billion baht and this should build up momentum over the year, the research house said in a report.

The company reported 11 percent year-on-year growth in presales in the first quarter of 2013 at 3.8 billion baht ($129 million). It launched only one condo project worth 1.2 billion baht in the late first quarter of 2013.

Phillip expects Supalai to deliver revenue growth of 19 percent year-on-year to 13 billion baht in 2013.

"We forecast Supalai will report first-quarter 2013 profit growth of 79 percent year-on-year on the back of a 40 percent rise in quarterly revenue to 2.1 billion baht," Phillip said.

Phillip raised its target price on the company's shares to 25 baht from 19.30 baht.

At 0352 GMT the stock was up 1.51 percent at 20.20 baht, while the benchmark index was up 0.44 percent. ($1 = 29.3500 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)