BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
May 3 CIMB Securities upgraded its rating of BEC World Pcl to 'neutral' from 'underperform', citing better cost control at the television network operator.
"This year will be another good year for BEC, given the sustainable strong demand for mass medium airtime, stiffer competition among consumer products and better cost control," CIMB said in a report.
The research house expects BEC to post first-quarter 2013 core net profit of 1.3 billion baht, up 17 percent year-on-year.
It also raised BEC's target price to 71 baht from 67 baht.
The stock was down 1.81 percent at 67.75 baht, while the broader SET index was down 0.61 percent.
1446 (0746 GMT)
(Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.