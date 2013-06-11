Thailand's benchmark stock index plunged nearly 5 percent in the
afternoon session on Tuesday, extending early losses after
Standard & Poor's revision of the U.S. sovereign credit outlook
to stable from negative spurred fund outflows.
The SET index was down 4.9 percent at 1,454.39,
poised for its biggest one-day loss since October 2011, amid
foreign selling in regional outperformers including Indonesia
and the Philippines.
The Thai baht currency lost 0.8 percent against the
U.S. dollar amid the stock outflows.
Thai stock exchange president Charamporn Jotikasthira told
reporters there were still no forced sales in margin accounts
among local investors, while the exchange had no plans to
address the current stock selloff.
1515 (0815 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)