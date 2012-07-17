The planned acquisition of Cove Energy Plc
increases the risk of capital raising by Thailand's energy firm
PTT Exploration and Production Pcl, putting a downside
on its share price, analysts said.
Royal Dutch/Shell abandoned its bid for Cove Energy
Plc on Monday, leaving a smaller Thai rival to complete a $1.9
billion takeover after a five-month battle.
PTTEP shares were down 0.6 percent at 172 baht,
underperforming a 0.5 percent gain of the energy subindex
and a 0.6 percent rise of the broader stock market
.
Analysts advised investors to stay cautious until the
capital issuance was resolved. Broker Thanachart Securities
rated the stock "sell", broker Tisco Securities rated it "hold"
while broker Kasikorn Securities had "neutral" rating.
"Given PTTEP's internal leverage guidelines and the fact
that it is still short production for 2015/16, we expect PTTEP
to issue capital," said broker Kasikorn Securities in a report.
"Our base case has a 20 percent equity dilution, which would
provide sufficient capital to bolster PTTEP's balance sheet and
to make a subsequent acquisition," it said.
