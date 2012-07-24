Shares in Thailand's top oil and gas explorer PTT
Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) fell to their
lowest in almost two months after the company missed market
expectations with a 31 percent fall in quarterly net profit.
PTTEP shares were down 0.63 percent at 156.5 baht ($4.92),
having hit 155 baht earlier, the lowest since June 1. The
broader stock market was up 0.32 percent.
"The weaker than expected result was mainly due to
non-recurring expenses. In the near term, the share price
weakness should be due to the weak results and its capital
raising plan," broker Globlex Securities said in a research
note.
The broker rated the stock 'buy', with target price of 173
baht, saying the second quarter results should be the worst
quarterly result for the energy firm this year and that it
expected better earnings in the third quarter.
($1 = 31.785 baht)