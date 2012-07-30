Kasikorn Securities cut its target price for petrochemical
firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl to 72 baht ($2.28) from
86 baht, while maintaining the 'outperform' rating, citing the
impact of lower oil prices and higher feedstock prices on
earnings.
PTT Global Chemical shares were up 0.9 percent at 57.75
baht, falling 5.3 percent for the year and underperforming the
broader market, which was up 15.5 percent.
"Following our July 12 oil price changes, we lower our
crude-oil-linked petrochemical prices. We also increase our
ethane feedstock assumptions by an average of 7 percent to
factor in our expectation of an inter-company feedstock
adjustment," it said in a report.
The broker expected an 82 percent fall in second quarter net
profit to 1.5 billion baht, due to a correction in crude oil
prices. The company is due to report the quarterly result by the
middle of August.
10:08 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB lowers target for Precious
Shipping
CIMB Research cut its target price for Precious Shipping Pcl
PSL.BK to 14.3 baht ($0.45) from 14.85 baht and downgraded its
rating on the shipper to 'underperform' from 'neutral', citing
weak earnings for the first six months and an earnings downgrade
for the full year.
Precious Shipping shares ended unchanged at 14.3 baht on
Friday. The stock has fallen 11.7 percent so far this year,
underperforming a 14.9 percent gain of the broader stock market
.SETI.
The company reported a net loss of 27.8 million baht for the
first six months compared to last year's 510 million baht net
profit. (Full Story)
"We slash our EPS forecasts as we delay our fleet purchase
assumptions and cut average rate forecasts on weak spot rates
... Spot handysize rates will likely hover around current low
levels until end-2013," CIMB said in a report.
($1 = 31.53 baht)