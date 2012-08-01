BRIEF-United Overseas Bank says Q4 NPAT S$739 million versus S$788 million
* Recommend payment of a final one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 35 cents (2015: final dividend of 35 cents) per ordinary share
Nomura initiated coverage of the Thai banking sector with a bullish view, saying investment and corporate as well as SME lending are rising strongly from depressed levels, which bode well for the sector's outlook.
"Thai banks have performed strongly year to date, but we think this is just the beginning of the strongest profit cycle in 20 years. As ROEs expand from 14 percent to 18 percent into 2014F, we also see P/Bs rising from 1.5x to 2.0x," it said in a report.
"Bangkok Bank and Kasikornbank have the highest potential upside; we are relatively negative on TMB and small, retail banks," it said.
The bank subindex edged up 0.2 percent, while the broader stock market was down 0.04 percent. The sector has risen about 30 percent so far this year, outperforming a nearly 17 percent gain in the stock market.
Shares in Bangkok Bank Pcl rose 0.8 percent to 197.5 baht, gaining 28.7 percent for the year. Kasikornbank shares were up 0.6 percent at 176 baht, rising 44.3 percent this year. TMB Bank fell 0.7 percent to 1.53 baht.
1012 (0312 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
* CapitaLand strengthens foothold in Greater Tokyo with acquisition of three office buildings and a mall for s$620.1 million
NEW YORK, Feb 16 Oil traders for the last two weeks have shrugged off reports that U.S. stockpiles are brimming at their largest levels ever recorded, as the market continues to bet that crude prices will climb higher.