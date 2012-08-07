Citigroup raised price targets on the shares of a number of
Thai banks, including Krung Thai Bank Pcl, Siam
Commercial Bank Pcl and Bank of Ayudhya Pcl,
citing strong second-quarter results and a positive outlook for
the banking sector.
It raised the target price for Krung Thai Bank's shares to
23 baht from 19.5 baht and Siam Commercial Bank's shares to 190
baht from 164 baht. Bank of Ayudhya's price target was increased
to 38 baht from 30 baht.
The bank subindex is up 28.4 percent so far this
year, outperforming a 17.9 percent gain of the broader stock
market.
"Thai banks' second quarter results showed continued strong
momentum of 25 percent increase year on year. Positive surprises
came from net interest margins as the pressure on the cost of
funds continued to ease," the broker said in a report.
"We raise 2012-13 estimated earnings by 4 percent, on
average ... We anticipate strong consumer and SME loans to
continue. NIM, in general, should stabilize from the second
quarter, which is a positive revision," it said.
Citi said Kasikornbank Pcl remained its top buys
list thanks to its balanced earnings growth without too much
dependence on loan growth. It added Krung Thai Bank to its list
of top picks, saying negative news on management change and
capital-raising appeared to have been priced in.
1101 (0401 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)