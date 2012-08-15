CIMB Research raised its target price for Ratchaburi
Electricity Generating Holding Pcl to 54 baht from 51
baht, and kept its 'outperform' rating, after the biggest
private power producer in Thailand reported better-than-expected
earnings.
Ratchaburi shares closed down 0.54 percent at 46.25 baht on
Tuesday. They have gained 5.1 percent so far in 2012,
underperforming a 19.7 percent gain in the broader SET index
.
"Ratch's solid second-quarter results not only reflect
earnings sustainability and growth but also its shrewd
investment in RATCH-Australia Corp (RAC) as it has already
recovered 55 percent of its investment," the broker said.
"The second-half earnings outlook remains strong on the back
of a higher operating rate and RAC's contribution," it said.
For the company earnings statement, click
0936 (0236 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)