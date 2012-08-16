CIMB Research cut its target price for Amata Corporation Pcl to 23.7 baht from 25.44 baht, citing a weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings and an earnings downgrade due to high interest expense on financing land purchases and project development.

Shares of the real estate company were unchanged at 16.9 baht. It has gained 34 percent in value in 2012, outperforming a 19.7 percent gain of the broader SET index.

"As the first half forms just 32 percent of our 2012 forecast due to higher-than-expected interest expense, we are cutting 2012-2014 earnings per share by 7-17 percent," CIMB said.

"Even after our revisions, we expect 2012 earnings per share to grow 25 percent year on year and a more robust 79 percent in 2013."

The broker maintained its 'outperform' rating on the stock.

