Phillip Securities lowered its price target for coal miner
Banpu Pcl to 568 baht from 640 baht, citing downbeat
management guidance on the outlook of coal sales volume and
selling price. It maintained 'buy' rating on the stock.
Banpu shares were unchanged at 464 baht. It is down 15
percent this year, underperforming a 20.2 percent gain of the
broader SET index.
Prolonged coal price weakness and deteriorating economic
conditions in Europe led Banpu to cut its 2012 coal sales volume
target to 41 million tonnes, with lower average coal selling
price forecast for the year of $93 per tonne, the broker said.
"The above cuts prompt us to trim our 2012 net profit
outlook for BANPU to 11.3 billon baht. Looking ahead into 2013,
coal sales volume is set to rise to 44-45 million tonnes. But
average selling prices are expected to fall slightly from 2012
to $85 per tonne," it said.
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-KGI cuts Amata Corp price target after weak H1
after weak H1
KGI Securities (Thailand) cut its price target on industrial
estate developer Amata Corporation Pcl AMAT.BK to 19 baht from
20 baht, reflecting the company's weaker-than-expected earnings
for the first half of 2012 and an earnings downgrade.
The broker maintained its 'outperform' rating on the stock.
Amata Corp shares were up 1.8 percent at 17 baht. The share is
up 34.9 percent in 2012, outperforming the 19.8 percent gain of
the broader SET index .SETI.
KGI said Amata's first-half earnings of 389 million baht
($12.34 million) accounted for 25 percent of the broker's
forecast and cut its 2012 earnings estimate for the company by
4.7 percent to 1.45 billion baht. The broker said it expected
better earnings in the second half.
"The feedback from AMATA's management at yesterday's analyst
meeting confirmed the positive outlook for the second half, but
was less bullish on land sales momentum as there is some concern
about the economic slowdown in China and the euro zone crisis,"
KGI said in a report.
