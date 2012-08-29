Bualuang Securities downgraded commercial conglomerate Berli
Jucker Pcl to 'sell' from 'hold', citing its rich
valuation and a modest projected earnings growth over the next
three years. The broker has a target price of 39.5 baht on the
stock.
Berli shares are up 2.19 percent at 46.75 baht. That
compares with a 0.4 percent gain of the commerce subindex
and a 0.31 percent rise of the broader SET index
.
The stock traded at 29.8 times its price to 2012 earnings
and 25.7 times for 2013, relatively high for the sector, the
broker said. It forecast a modest compound annual growth rate
(CAGR) of 16 percent for three years ending 2015.
"BJC's operation is concentrated in the mid- to up-stream
levels of the supply chain, which in our view deserves a lower
multiple than downstream firms, as bargaining power at those
levels is weaker both as a vendor and as a buyer," it said.
"Although BJC is moving downstream, we don't think it is yet
appropriate to price it as a downstream play," it said.
1059 (0359 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)