The Stock Exchange of Thailand expects new listings of
energy and infrastructure companies and is likely to raise the
market capitalisation of its two bourses by a combined 120
billion baht ($3.88 billion) by year-end.
The two bourses have seen new listings of around 70 billion
baht ($2.27 billion) so far this year, Thai stock exchange
president Charamporn Jotikasthira told reporters.
The total market capitalisation of the companies listed on
the main Stock Exchange of Thailand was 10.7 billion
baht ($346.22 million) year-to-date while that of the Market for
Alternative Investment was 101 million baht ($3.27
million), stock exchange data showed.
Star Petroleum Refining Co (SPRC), a joint venture of
Chevron Corp and Thailand's PTT Pcl, was among
the major IPOs earlier set for this year.
A senior Thai energy ministry official said early this month
the IPO was to be delayed from the third quarter
(July-September) to next year as it needed more time to work on
the listing plan.
1449 (0749 GMT)
(Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn and Viparat
Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)