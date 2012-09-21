The Stock Exchange of Thailand expects new listings of energy and infrastructure companies and is likely to raise the market capitalisation of its two bourses by a combined 120 billion baht ($3.88 billion) by year-end.

The two bourses have seen new listings of around 70 billion baht ($2.27 billion) so far this year, Thai stock exchange president Charamporn Jotikasthira told reporters.

The total market capitalisation of the companies listed on the main Stock Exchange of Thailand was 10.7 billion baht ($346.22 million) year-to-date while that of the Market for Alternative Investment was 101 million baht ($3.27 million), stock exchange data showed.

Star Petroleum Refining Co (SPRC), a joint venture of Chevron Corp and Thailand's PTT Pcl, was among the major IPOs earlier set for this year.

A senior Thai energy ministry official said early this month the IPO was to be delayed from the third quarter (July-September) to next year as it needed more time to work on the listing plan.

1449 (0749 GMT)

(Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn and Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)