Nomura lowered its price target for PTT Global Chemical Pcl
to 73 baht as higher feedstock cost in the second
half prompted a full-year earnings downgrade.
PTT Global Chemical shares are up 0.4 percent at 62.25 baht.
It has risen 2.5 percent so far this year versus a 2 percent
gain of the energy subindex. The broader SET index
is up 25 percent so far this year.
Nomura said it expected PTT Global Chemical to report a
strong recovery in third-quarter earnings, with a net profit of
11.9 billion baht ($384.12 million), up from 0.85 billion baht
in the second quarter.
The brokerage said it was cautious on the fourth-quarter
outlook while it still kept a 'buy' rating on the stock.
"While we cut our 2012 earnings by 25 percent to impute
higher feedstock costs in the second half, weak second quarter
earnings and our conservative outlook for the fourth quarter, we
believe PTTGC remains a buy, underpinned by structural
improvements in its margin profile as synergistic benefits kick
in and attractive valuation," it said.
09:57 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB cuts Bank of Ayudhya price
target after GE stake sale
CIMB Research cut its price target for Bank of Ayudhya Pcl
BAY.BK to 37 baht from 40 baht, while keeping an 'outperform'
rating, citing possible transition risks after a stake sale by
shareholder General Electric Co (GE) GE.N. (Full Story)
On Wednesday, Bank of Ayudhya shares suffered their biggest
one-day loss in a year, falling 7.5 percent to 30.75 baht as GE
sold a 7.6 percent stake in the bank in a block trade to
institutional investors. According to a source, GE sold part of
its stake at 31.30 baht per share.
"GE's sale of 8 percent of BAY seems a prelude to its
complete exit. The incoming shareholder is likely to keep BAY's
retail focus although transition risks prompt us to trim our
target 2012 price to book value from 2.2 times to 2 times," the
broker said.
"We keep the stock at outperform on the bright retail
banking prospects but drop it from our sector favourites, which
are now Thanachart Capital TCAP.BK and Krung Thai Bank KTB.BK,"
it said.
The stock has risen 40 percent so far this year versus the
banking subindex's .SETB 34 percent gain.
