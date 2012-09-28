Shares in PTT Exploration and Production Pcl rose
to a two-month high after the energy explorer changed the terms
of its $3.1 billion share offer, a move that would improve its
finances and help ease concerns about potential earnings
dilution.
PTT Exploration shares were up 0.3 percent at 162 baht,
climbing at one point to 164 baht, the highest since July 20.
The stock jumped 2.9 percent on Thursday after the share
offering details emerged. The stock has fallen 3.6 percent so
far this year versus a 3.2 percent gain of the energy subindex
and a 26.4 percent rise of the broader SET index
.
The fund raised could improve net debt-to-equity profile for
PTTEP, Citigroup said in a report.
"If the plan is approved by shareholders, PTTEP intends to
use around 950 million sterling to refinance the bridge
financing related to the Cove Energy acquisition," the
broker said.
"We estimate this would lower 2013E net D/E to 47.0 percent
from 64.2 percent on our existing forecast, and increase our net
profit forecast by 2.5 percent due to interest cost savings," it
said.
For the story, click
1203 (0503 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com); Editing by Jijo
Jacob