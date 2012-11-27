Shares in Thanachart Capital Pcl gained as much as 5.2 percent after the company announced a share buyback worth 3.4 billion baht ($110.79 million). It plans to repurchase 127.8 million shares in the market, equivalent to 10 percent of its paid-up capital.

Thanachart shares were up 4.4 percent at 35.25 baht, climbing at one point to 35.5 baht, outpacing a 0.37 percent gain in the broader market.

Broker Asia Plus Securities said the share buyback plan generally reflected the management's view that the current share price was too low on valuation grounds.

Shares in JMT Network Services Pcl JMT.BK rose 2.7 times on their trading debut, reflecting optimism about the company's expansion plan and earnings growth outlook.

the debt collector and used car hire purchase service firm, a subsidiary of Jay Mart Pcl JMART.BK, sold 30 million shares for 4 baht ($0.13) each via an initial public offering last week.

JMT shares were at 10.9 baht while the Thai stock market .SETI was up 0.5 percent.

Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a research note that it expected the company to post an average earnings growth of 43 percent over the next four years (2012-2015). The broker rated the stock a 'buy' with a target price of 10 baht.

