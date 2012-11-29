Shares in consumer conglomerate Berli Jucker Pcl gained as much as 6.5 percent, outperforming the commerce sector and the broader market, on the back of its expansion plans and long term growth outlook.

At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Berli shares were up 4.7 percent at 56 baht, climbing at one point to 57 baht. About 9 million shares changed hands, 1.8 times the average full-day volume in the last 30 sessions.

The commerce subindex was down 0.8 percent while the broader SET index was up 0.7 percent.

"We are positive on BJC's long term growth supported by its group which included its expansion into Indochina where there's still room for growth," broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report.

The broker has a 'hold' rating on the stock, and a target price of 48 baht.

1233 (0533 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)