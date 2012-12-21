Shares in petrochemical firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl
rose to their highest in more than seven months,
outperforming the broader market, amid positive brokerage
forecasts of petrochemical spread boosting quarterly earnings.
PTT Global Chemical shares were up 0.7 percent at 69.25
baht, climbing at one point to 69.75 baht, the level last seen
on May 4. The energy subindex was down 0.6 percent
while the broader SET index was down 0.3 percent.
"We estimate the share price to respond positively and
outperform the market for the rest of the year, driven by an
improving year on year and quarter on quarter petrochemical
spread in the fourth quarter," Maybank KimEng Securities said.
"As a gas based producer, the PTTGC gross margin will rise
faster than the naphtha-based peers. The current valuation
remains attractive trading on a 2013 P/E of 9.8x versus the SET
index at 12.5x," the broker said in a report.
1153 (0453 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)