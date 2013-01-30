CIMB Securities maintained its "neutral" rating on Thai Oil
Pcl on expectations the firm could miss market
expectations due to a rising crude premium.
CIMB Securities expects Thai Oil's fourth quarter earning in
2012 to be only 1.8 billion baht ($60.29 million), down 5.4
percent year-on-year. Core earnings are also expected to plunge
to 1.6 billion baht ($53.59 million), down 26 percent
year-on-year, it said in a report.
This is due to its weak gross refining margin on the rising
crude premium, 385 million baht in additional tax expenses on
the reversal of the Board of Investment (BOI) tax benefit and
inventory loss, it said.
"Thai Oil's key raw material is the main drag that could
continue to erode Thai Oil's gross refining margin and earnings
in 2013," CIMB said in a report.
As of 0459 GMT, shares were up 2.41 percent at 74.25 baht,
while the broader SET index was up 0.36 percent.
11.59 (0459 GMT)
($1 = 29.8550 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)