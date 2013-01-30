CIMB Securities maintained its "neutral" rating on Thai Oil Pcl on expectations the firm could miss market expectations due to a rising crude premium.

CIMB Securities expects Thai Oil's fourth quarter earning in 2012 to be only 1.8 billion baht ($60.29 million), down 5.4 percent year-on-year. Core earnings are also expected to plunge to 1.6 billion baht ($53.59 million), down 26 percent year-on-year, it said in a report.

This is due to its weak gross refining margin on the rising crude premium, 385 million baht in additional tax expenses on the reversal of the Board of Investment (BOI) tax benefit and inventory loss, it said.

"Thai Oil's key raw material is the main drag that could continue to erode Thai Oil's gross refining margin and earnings in 2013," CIMB said in a report.

As of 0459 GMT, shares were up 2.41 percent at 74.25 baht, while the broader SET index was up 0.36 percent.

