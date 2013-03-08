Phillip Securities upgraded its rating for Bangkok Dusit Medical
Services Pcl to 'accumulate' from 'neutral', citing its
acquisition of Krungdhon Hospital and its plan to open
four hospitals between 2013 and 2014.
Bangkok Dusit medical group recently acquired a 24.94
percent stake in Krungdhon hospital at 55 baht per share, taking
its total holding in Krungdhon to 44.96 percent.
Bangkok Dusit had said it planned to re-brand Krungdhon
hospital to a premium hospital under the name of Samitivej
Thonburi hospital.
The four hospitals the company is planning to open are Royal
Phnom Penh hospital in neighbouring Cambodia, Bangkok Phuket 2
hospital, Bangkok Chiangmai hospital and Sunthorn Phu hospital,
the broker said.
Bangkok Dusit hospital currently manages a total of 30
hospitals and it aims to expand its network to 50 by 2015,
Phillip said.
Phillip Securities raised its target price for Bangkok Dusit
shares to 173 baht from 146 baht. The shares gained 2.3 percent
to 156.00 baht at 0936 GMT.
1636 (0936 GMT)
(Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)