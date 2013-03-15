Thailand's benchmark SET index rose for a third session on Friday, moving towards resistance around 1,600 as investors bought stocks yielding good dividends, such as telecom shares.

Government progress on plans for huge infrastructure investment has bolstered demand, traders said. The cabinet is due to meet next week to discuss 2 trillion baht ($67.5 billion) in spending.

The SET index was up 0.61 percent at 1,596.54 by 0817 GMT, climbing at one point to 1,599.23, its highest since January, 1994 and nearly double the 800 level in late March 2010, just before political unrest dented market sentiment.

Market turnover was relatively high, with 15.8 million shares changing hands, more than 90 percent of the daily average over the past 30 sessions.

The strong U.S. market overnight following an unexpected drop in U.S. jobless claims bolstered sentiment in Asia.

The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent while the MSCI index for Thailand was 0.8 percent higher.

However, brokers said redemptions by domestic funds and renewed worries about the euro zone could keep the Thai market in check.

"There is a high chance that local institutions would unload shares as the current level should trigger a few target funds," Rakpong Chaisuparakul of KGI Securities said in a research report.

Domestic funds -- including so-called trigger funds, which are redeemed when the index hits a target level -- and retail investors have accounted for 70-80 percent of buying this year, taking the lead in making Thailand Asia's fourth-best stock market this year.

Foreign buying has faded in recent weeks, leaving inflows of just $168 million in the year to date. The market attracted $2.5 billion in 2012 as foreign investors rebuilt positions after serious floods put them off in late 2011.

The Thai market's performance stands in contrast to Malaysia , which has fallen 3 percent this year, making it Asia's worst, due to selling by domestic investors because of uncertainty ahead of a general election.

However, foreign investors have bought a sizable $2.1 billion of Malaysian stocks this year, exchange data showed.

In Bangkok, tech shares rose 1.8 percent on Friday, led by Total Access Communication Pcl and Advanced Info Service Pcl, whose dividends are attractive.

Bank of Ayudhya Pcl gained as much 4.4 percent to 35.5 baht, a six-month high, after a Reuters report that Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Bhd was looking to buy General Electric's $1.8 billion stake in the bank.

1520 (0820 GMT)

($1 = 29.645 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Alan Raybould and Sunil Nair)