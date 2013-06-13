Thailand's benchmark SET index plunged 4.4 percent to
1,370.31, the lowest since December, joining other Asian and
global indexes, as foreign investors further cashed in one of
the recent outperformers in Southeast Asia.
The fall was because of capital outflows to developed
markets, Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul told
reporters early on Thursday.
The exchange recorded a combined $1.1 billion of net foreign
selling in the month to June 12. The main index pared all its
gains this year, losing 1.4 percent year-to-date.
