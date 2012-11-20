Thanachart Securities raised its target price on refiner
IRPC Pcl to 4.30 baht from 3.40 baht, on expectations
that completion of new projects will boost the company's
long-term structural growth.
Under its five-year "Phoenix projects", IRPC plans to
upgrade facilities and focus on maximising asset utilisation and
value-added products.
"2013 will see the start of IRPC's long-term structural
growth story from its Phoenix projects. Once it is completed, it
will provide a more comprehensive service for the company and
help generate better returns," Thanachart said in a note.
The broker said IRPC's valuation already reflected this
positive sentiment and upgraded its rating to 'hold' from
'sell'.
"Unlike other petrochemical companies, IRPC's growth does
not rely on the current situation, which is experiencing a
slowdown in the industrial cycle, but depends on its five-year
investment plan (2010-2014)," Thanachart said. "We expect the
company to gain full-year profit from its sub-projects."
At 0855 GMT, IRPC shares were down 1 percent at 3.98 baht.
15:47 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Toyo-Thai at record high on
Myanmar power plant pact
Toyo-Thai Corp Pcl surged as much as 6 percent to
a record high of 32.50 baht after the contractor said on Monday
it had signed a power plant project agreement with Myanmar.
The 100-MW power plant in Yangon will be a joint investment
between Toyo-Thai and its Singapore unit, and is expected to be
complete in the third quarter of 2014.
Maybank Kim Eng Securities maintained a 'buy' rating on the
stock and raised its target price to 36 baht from 29 baht.
"This power plant will consist of two phases; phase 1 (50-60
MW) expected to contribute revenue in the second quarter of 2013
and phase 2 (50-40 MW) expected to contribute revenue in the
third quarter of 2013," Maybank said.
The company's core businesses are growing well with a
backlog of 21 billion baht and an opportunity to win business of
at least 20 billion baht from bid proposals next year, besides
profit sharing from the Navanakorn power plant from 2014, it
said.
Toyo-Thai owns about 71 percent of Navanakorn Electric, the
developer of a 110-MW combined-cycle plant in Pathum Thani
province.
At 0835 GMT, Toyo-Thai shares were up 5.04 percent at 31.25
baht, while the main Thai index was down 0.38 percent.
10:55 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Sri Trang Agro rises on price
recovery hopes
Shares in Sri Trang Agro-Industry rose 1.33 percent
to 15.20 baht as Phillip Securities said it expects earnings for
Thailand's biggest rubber producer and exporter to remain strong
in the fourth quarter on recovering prices.
The broker rated the stock an 'accumulate' with a target
price of 16.70 baht and said bottoming-out rubber prices and
higher sales volume would boost earnings in the fourth quarter.
"Rubber prices appear to have already bottomed out. Global
economic improvement could be a key catalyst for a recovery in
rubber prices," Phillip said in a note.
The broker said the agreement between the world's top three
rubber producers Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia to cut exports
by 10 percent as well as the Thai government's intervention
measures to shore up rubber prices, and weaker US dollar should
help support prices.
"We expect fourth-quarter sales volume will be 15 percent
higher than third-quarter on the back of strong demand from key
client China, though recent sharp slump in rubber prices has
prompted many clients to delay purchases in anticipation that
rubber prices may fall further," the broker said.
Phillip raised its 2012 earnings forecast for Sri Trang to
1.2 billion baht ($39.25 million).
1035 (0335 GMT)
For the company statement, click
($1 = 30.73 Baht)