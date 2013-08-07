Shares in IRPC Pcl fell 1.2 percent to 3.16 baht, reversing a 1.3 percent gain from the previous session, after the refiner reported a net loss for its April-June quarter.

The stock lost as much as 2.5 percent in early trade following weak quarterly results released after the market closed on Tuesday.

Nomura said the 1.16 billion baht ($36.95 million) net loss for the quarter, compared with its forecast of a net profit of 1.39 billion baht, was due to lower product spreads in petroleum and aromatics coupled with higher financing costs.

It rated the stock 'reduce', with a price target of 3 baht.

"While spreads so far are higher quarter on quarter in 3Q13F, high financing costs could continue to affect profitability," it said in a report dated Aug. 6.

Nine out of 18 analysts tracking the company rated the stock a 'sell' or 'strong sell', seven put 'hold' and two analysts have a 'buy', according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

1521 (0821 GMT)

($1 = 31.39 baht)