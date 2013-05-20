Shares in Italian Thai Development Pcl gained as much as 2.9 percent to a two-month high of 9 baht on expectations the builder would book a strong gain from a stake sale in its domestic potash mine seen later this month.

Bualuang Securities pegged resistance for the stock at 9.25 baht as it expects the potash mine would be sold at a price higher than market expectations, the broker said in a report.

Italian Thai share price has doubled so far this year, well above around 18 percent gain of the broader stock market , as government's spending plans bolstered its earnings outlook.

1143 (0443 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob)