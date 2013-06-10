Asia investors put aside trade war fears to bet on reflation
* Asian emerging market stocks up over 11 pct from Dec. 23 low
Shares in builder Italian-Thai Development Pcl jumped on expectations it would win bids to build large-scale projects this year, including the government's water projects and the development of the multi-billion dollar Dawei economic zone in Myanmar.
Italian-Thai shares rose 5.9 percent on heavy volume to a one-week high of 8.1 baht. About 208 million shares changed hands, 1.65 times a full-day average over the past 30 sessions.
Shares in Ch Karnchang Pcl rose 2 percent while Sino Thai Engineering Pcl gained 3 percent. The broader stock market was up 1.3 percent.
"ITD will see positive sentiment as a result of the water management bid to be announced today and ITD is expected to win many of the project modules," said broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
It has a 'trading buy' rating on Italian-Thai shares, with a fair value of 9.5 baht.
1045 (0345 GMT)
($1 = 30.63 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 7 China's virtual gifting market, typically the domain of plugged-in young consumers celebrating special occasions or flirting, is luring major financial institutions keen to boost trade of another auspicious commodity: gold.
March 6 U.S. buyout fund Hellman & Friedman is nearing a deal to buy Madrid-based mutual fund platform Allfunds Bank SA, after beating bids from rival private equity bidders, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.