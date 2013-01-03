Shares in Italian-Thai Development Pcl hit a more
than two-year high on expectations the country's biggest
construction firm would benefit from the government's
infrastructure projects and as its share price was seen a
laggard.
Italian Thai shares jumped 6.6 percent to 4.86 baht,
climbing at one point to 4.92, the highest since November 2010.
About 400 million shares changed hands, 5.5 times the average
full-day volume in the last 30 days.
It has risen only 34 percent over the past 12 months versus
a 124 percent surge of smaller peer Sino-Thai Engineering and
Construction Pcl and a 96 percent gain of Ch Karnchang
Pcl.
KT Seamico Securities said Italian Thai was among its list
of turnaround stocks and rated it a 'speculative buy'.
1533 (0833 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)
************************************************************
14:41 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Banks in strong earnings cycle;
BBL, Kbank top picks-Nomura
Thai banks are facing their best earnings cycle in 20 years,
underpinning a significant re-rating of the sector, brokerage
Nomura said, citing strong macro data in November such as
business confidence and private investment.
"Strong macro data-points underpin our view that an
investment cycle is developing effectively for the first time
since the 1997 financial crisis, driving a corporate and SME
loan cycle and a doubling of Thai bank profits from 2011-14F,"
it said.
Bangkok Bank Pcl BBL.BK and Kasikornbank Pcl KBAN.BK had the
highest corporate and SME loan exposures and were its top picks,
the broker said in a report dated Jan. 2.
Its price target for Bangkok Bank is 262 baht while that for
Kasikornbank is 230 baht.
Bangkok Bank shares were down 0.5 percent at 195 baht while
Kasikornbank shares gained 1.3 percent to 198.5 baht. The
broader banking subindex .SETB edged up 0.14 percent while the
benchmark SET index .SETI was up 0.35 percent.
1433 (0733 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Sunil Nair)