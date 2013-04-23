Nomura Equity Research raised its price target on Kasikornbank
Pcl to 254 baht from 247 baht and made it top sector
pick, citing Thailand's fourth-largest lender's strong earnings
and its exposure to the high-performing corporate loan segment.
Kasikornbank shares were up 0.5 percent at 209 baht after
touching a high of 210 baht earlier in the session. The broader
banking index was down 1.4 percent.
Nomura said it expects KBANK to be the most profitable among
Thailand banks by 2014, mainly due to its exposure to the
accelerating corporate/SME loan segment.
Retail growth was expected to slow sharply through 2014 due
to a pick-up in non-performing loans (NPLs) in the car loan
segment while corporate/SME growth would accelerate amid
business confidence, Nomura said.
"KBANK is geared towards the corporate/SME segment -- 70
percent of loans -- and is seeing rising loan spreads and fee
income, plus a falling cost structure," the broker said.
Kasikornbank reported a 12.4 percent rise in its quarterly
net profit last week.
Nomura maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock and made it
its top pick in the sector, replacing Bangkok Bank Pcl
which reported a slightly weaker-than-expected first quarter.
1138 (0438 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Bijoy
Koyitty)