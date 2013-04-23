Nomura Equity Research raised its price target on Kasikornbank Pcl to 254 baht from 247 baht and made it top sector pick, citing Thailand's fourth-largest lender's strong earnings and its exposure to the high-performing corporate loan segment.

Kasikornbank shares were up 0.5 percent at 209 baht after touching a high of 210 baht earlier in the session. The broader banking index was down 1.4 percent.

Nomura said it expects KBANK to be the most profitable among Thailand banks by 2014, mainly due to its exposure to the accelerating corporate/SME loan segment.

Retail growth was expected to slow sharply through 2014 due to a pick-up in non-performing loans (NPLs) in the car loan segment while corporate/SME growth would accelerate amid business confidence, Nomura said.

"KBANK is geared towards the corporate/SME segment -- 70 percent of loans -- and is seeing rising loan spreads and fee income, plus a falling cost structure," the broker said.

Kasikornbank reported a 12.4 percent rise in its quarterly net profit last week.

Nomura maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock and made it its top pick in the sector, replacing Bangkok Bank Pcl which reported a slightly weaker-than-expected first quarter.

1138 (0438 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)