Shares in Kasikornbank Pcl surged 5.9 percent to 188.5 baht, extending a 1.7 percent gain on Thursday, as investors continued to cover their short positions in one of recently-battered blue chips after market selloffs this week.

Traders said Kasikornbank shares were among the top heavily shorted stocks on Thai benchmark SET index. The rebound trimmed the stock's week-to-date loss to 2.9 percent.

Maybank Kim Eng Securities said it expected Kasikornbank shares to be a short-covering target next month.

"We recommend investors 'speculate buy' Kasikornbank as foreign investors are expected to accumulate Kasikornbank once again," the broker said in a report.

Foreign investors were net buyers of $45 million in Thai shares on Thursday, after eight straight sessions of combined net selling of $1.1 billion.

1153 (0453 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob)