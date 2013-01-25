Shares in Krungdhon Hospital Pcl jumped nearly 30 percent after Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl's subsidiary planned to acquire its shares and will make a tender offer to buy all shares from the market.

Krungdhon shares were up 29.9 percent at 72.75 baht, outperforming a 0.8 percent gain in the healthcare subindex and a 0.4 percent gain in the broader stock market .

Royal Bangkok Healthcare will acquire a 24.94 percent stake in Krungdhon at 55 baht per share, via big lot board on the Thai stock exchange by Jan. 31, and will offer to buy shares in Krungdhon that it does not own at 55 baht each from the market.

