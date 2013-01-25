Shares in Krungdhon Hospital Pcl jumped nearly 30
percent after Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl's
subsidiary planned to acquire its shares and will make a tender
offer to buy all shares from the market.
Krungdhon shares were up 29.9 percent at 72.75 baht,
outperforming a 0.8 percent gain in the healthcare subindex
and a 0.4 percent gain in the broader stock market
.
Royal Bangkok Healthcare will acquire a 24.94 percent stake
in Krungdhon at 55 baht per share, via big lot board on the Thai
stock exchange by Jan. 31, and will offer to buy shares in
Krungdhon that it does not own at 55 baht each from the market.
For the company statement, click
1106 (0406 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil
Nair)