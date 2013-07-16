BRIEF-Gimv co-leads 43.5 million euros financing of Breath Therapeutics
March 8 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
Shares in state-run Krung Thai Bank Pcl dropped 3.1 percent to 18.9 baht at midday amid concerns over the prospect of high loan loss provision as its borrower Saha Farms Group faced financial difficulties, traders said.
It was the most actively traded stock on the day, with about 84 million shares changing hands in the morning session - 81 percent of a full-day average over the past 30 sessions.
Other banking shares fell 1.3 percent while the broader SET index was down 0.7 percent.
Krung Thai Bank, which had a low non-performing loan coverage ratio of only 95 percent in the first quarter compared to the industry average of 127 percent, might have to set higher provision in the second quarter, Phillip Securities said.
"The lack of liquidity in Saha Farms is likely to cause its largest lender KTB to handle the default debt of approximately 5 billion baht that we think KTB already set as provision for this case," it said in a report dated July 11.
"KTB is out of our top pick list since the bank is facing risk of high provision, in spite of significant upside gains," it said.
1425 (0725 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair)
DUBLIN, March 8 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) will target a resumption of dividend payments from 2019 after it reported a rise in full year pre-exceptional profits on Wednesday due to improved lending and writebacks of bad debts.
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said. The sale would be an opportunity for a foreign buyer to gain a foothold in the kingdom's banking sector, in which 12 commercial lenders share total assets worth around 2.22 trillion riyals ($592 billion).