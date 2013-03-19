BRIEF-Agility Health enters into amended agreement to acquire Medic Holdings
* Agility Health enters into amended and restated definitive agreement to acquire Medic Holdings Corp. and completes shares for services transaction
Shares in Krung Thai Bank Pcl gained almost 3 percent, outperforming other banking shares, amid optimism that the state-run bank would see strong loan expansions along with the government's infrastructure investment.
Krung Thai Bank shares were up 1.9 percent at 27 baht, climbing at one point to 27.25 baht, the highest since March 7. The broader banking shares rose 0.6 percent and the main SET index was up 0.4 percent.
The Thai cabinet meets on Tuesday to discuss the government's plan to spend around 2 trillion baht ($67.5 billion) in investment in infrastructure upgrades by 2020.
Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand)(MBKET) has the stock's fair value of 30 baht.
"MBKET sees the KTB price receiving positive sentiment as the cabinet will consider the 2.2 trillion baht infrastructure loan today. KTB has the highest government loan portion in the sector," the broker said in a report.
Twenty-four out of 29 analysts tracking the company rated the stock a 'buy' or 'strong buy', three put a 'hold' and two have 'sell' or 'strong sell' ratings, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
1158 (0458 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair)
March 3 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures reached a record high on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at its upcoming meeting in March, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 409,659 contracts on Feb. 28, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of T
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.