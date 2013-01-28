Maybank Kim Eng Securities expects Thai television
broadcaster MCOT Pcl to report good earnings growth
this year, helped by an increase in advertisement rates and
revenue from government's advertising spending.
Maybank projected a 16 percent growth in MCOT's 2013 net
profit to 2.01 billion baht ($67.3 million) due to a "programme
reshuffle" that increased the proportion of in-house-produced
programmes.
A 5-25 percent increase in ad rates for prime-time and
non-prime-time programmes, effective earlier this year would
also help MCOT, said Maybank, while maintaining its 'hold'
rating on the stock.
"MCOT is projected to see around 800 million baht in
revenues from advertising and marketing activities for the
government or state enterprises," it said in a report.
Maybank expects MCOT to pay a second-half 2012 dividend of
1.20 baht per share.
Shares of the company were down 2 percent at 45.75 baht.
1157 (0457 GMT)
($1 = 29.9000 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)