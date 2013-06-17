Thailand's benchmark SET index edged down 0.25 percent
to 1,461.65 at midday as market players cashed in on recent
gains in banking shares such as Kasikornbank Pcl and
Siam Commercial Bank Pcl.
The market appeared braced for a mild technical rebound to
1,480 later in the day but near-term sentiment remained bearish,
said strategist Teerawut Kanniphakul of CIMB Securities
(Thailand).
"Investors will still be cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting but buying from domestic funds may help to limit
loss," said Teerawut.
Investors piled into recently beaten-down and dividend
yielding stocks such as Indorama Ventures Pcl and PTT
Global Chemical Pcl.
Asian shares recouped early losses on Monday as investors
settled in to wait for the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcome
later in the week.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0611 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1461.65 -0.25% -3.620
SET 100 INDEX 2166.26 -0.33% -7.080
SET 50 INDEX 976.1 -0.28% -2.770
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 972 -0.51% -5.000
SET ENERGY 20158.66 0.38% 76.830
SET BANK 536.59 -1.37% -7.440
SET TELECOMS 234.37 0.09% 0.220
SET PROPERTY 303.35 -1.06% -3.240
SET FINANCE 1827.97 -0.31% -5.650
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 3745087 20977766 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------
1311 (0611 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil
Nair)