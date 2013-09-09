UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 9 Shares in hotelier and leisure firm Minor International Pcl rose 5.45 percent on Monday after a broker highlighted the continued growth in tourism and said the firm would post higher profit in the second half than in the first six months.
The shares added 1.20 baht to 23.20 baht, climbing at one point by 5.91 percent, while the broader market was up 2.5 percent at the midsession break.
KGI Securities (Thailand) set a target price for Minor's share of 28 baht, maintaining a "buy" recommendation due to the growth in tourism. It also said the current weakness of the baht should underpin the trend in tourism.
1308 (0608 GMT)
(Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources