Shares in low-cost airline Nok Airlines Pcl, a unit of national carrier Thai Airways International Pcl, are expected to rise on debut on the Thai main stock exchange on Thursday, due to the company's growth prospects and valuation appeal.

"The pricing of 26 baht was not at the high end of the offer range. With a price-to-earnings valuation of around 11 times, it is more interesting than the current market price of Asia Aviation," said senior analyst Kavee Manitsupawong of Asia Plus Securities.

The airline is expected to post a 189 percent increase in operating profit at 1.45 billion baht ($47.06 million) in 2013 and a 43 percent rise in 2014 at 2 billion baht, helped by its fleet expansion, said broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities, one of the IPO's underwriters.

Last week, Nok Airlines sold 187.5 million shares via an initial public offering at 26 baht each, raising 4.9 billion baht ($159 million) for aircraft procurement and expansion, including flights to neighbouring countries.

Nok Airlines is the second budget carrier to list on the main exchange after Asia Aviation Pcl, a holding company that owns 51 percent of budget carrier Thai AirAsia, listed on the Thai bourse in May last year.

1414 (0714 GMT)

(Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan and Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

($1 = 30.81 baht)