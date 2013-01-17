BRIEF-United Pacific Industries expects to record a profit for FY 2016
* Group is expected to record a profit for year ended 31 december 2016
The Thai SET index could sustain at its current valuation of 2.2 times price-to-book value, with further re-rating potential toward its historical peak of 3.4 times price-to-book reached in early 1990s, as Thailand is in an investment-led cycle, Citi Research said.
"Private investment adds capacity and improves productivity, leading to earnings growth and ROE expansion. Public infrastructure spending does lower costs," it said.
Despite its medium-term bullish bias on the SET to re-rate, the broker said near-term market consolidation is likely, partly due to stronger Thai baht.
"Outperformance and a stronger baht will entice international investors to consider selling Thai equities to finance investment in other more attractive markets," it said, referring to the near-term outlook.
Its 2013 SET index target is 1,520, based on 2.1 times 2013E price-to-book value. It had risen nearly 2 percent this year after 36 percent in 2012, when it was Southeast Asia's best-performing bourse.
* FTSE Russell announces that there will be no changes to constituents of straits times index, following march quarterly review
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 2 The man who last year made global headlines by claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of bitcoin, is working with a fugitive online gambling entrepreneur to file scores of patents relating to the digital currency and its underlying technology, blockchain.