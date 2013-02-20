Citi Research raised its price target for PTT Pcl, Thailand's biggest energy firm, to 403 baht from 393 baht, reflecting the higher value of its associates, that helped offset margin pressure for its core gas business.

PTT shares were down 0.28 percent at 357 baht at the midday break versus a 0.1 percent loss in the energy subindex and a 0.5 percent gain in the broader SET index.

"Despite a lower value assigned to PTT's gas business, we assign more value to PTTEP and PTTGC following our target price upgrades in Jan 2013," the broker said in a report dated Feb. 19.

The broker said it trimmed 2013-14 earnings forecasts by 4.4 percent and 5 percent, respectively. It kept the stock at 'buy', citing cheap valuations at a 9.1 times forward price-to-earnings multiple versus Asian and global peer averages of 11.1 times and 10.2 times.

The banking subindex .SETB rose 1.2 percent, outperforming a 0.5 percent gain in the broader stock market .SETI, amid selective buying in some interest rate sensitive stocks ahead of a central bank rate review due later in the day. (Full Story)

Among shares actively traded by turnover, Thanachart Capital Pcl TCAP.BK gained as much as 5.2 percent to a 16-year high of 45.5 baht and state-run Krung Thai Bank Pcl KTB.BK jumped 4 percent to 26 baht.

Thirteen out of 17 economists expected the monetary policy committee of the Bank of Thailand to leave the one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI at 2.75 percent.

Any 25-basis-points rate cut would hurt the aggregate net interest margin (NIM) by 2.1 basis points and impact the bottomline by 1 percent and most banks would see a negative impact from a rate cut, Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report.

"On the other hand, if interest rates go on a downtrend for the long-term, this will be positive for valuation assessments for banking stocks," the broker said.

"Even though we remain positive on the growth outlook and maintain our overweight rating for banks, we prefer a selective buy strategy after the recent share price rally. TCAP is our top pick on the cheapest valuation with outstanding growth," it said.

