BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Shares in PTT Pcl fell as much as 1.2 percent to 345 baht, the lowest since Jan. 31, after Thailand's biggest energy firm reported a weaker-than-expected net profit for the fourth quarter (October-December).
Analysts mainly rated the stock a "buy", citing its low valuation.
The stock looked cheap on a 9.1 times forward-price-to-earnings multiple versus Asian and global peer averages of 11.1 times and 10.2 times, Citi Research said in a report dated Jan. 25.
Seventeen out of 25 analysts tracking the company rated the stock a "buy" or "strong buy", seven put "hold" and one had "sell", according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.