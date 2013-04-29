MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
Shares in energy explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl rose 2.4 percent to a two-week high of 149 baht, outpacing a 0.5 percent gain of other energy shares, after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
PTTEP shares had fallen 9.8 percent so far this year, partly due to a delay in the start-up of the Montara oil field off the Australian coast.
Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said the current valuation of the stock was attractive. It rated the stock a 'buy', with target price of 182 baht.
1453 (0753 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
