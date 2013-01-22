CIMB Research cut its price target on PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl to 185 baht from 190 baht, citing the
company's revised capital expenditure plan and production
target. It maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock.
PTTEP shares were down 1.2 percent at 161.5 baht. The stock
has fallen 1.2 percent so far this year compared with a 0.9
percent rise in the broader energy subindex.
"The revised capex plan and production target are a minor
surprise to us and market, due to the higher-than-expected capex
for the development of existing projects and exploration for
future projects," the broker said in a report.
"We cut our 2012-15 earnings forecasts by 6.4 percent to
reflect higher financial costs and trim our target price almost
3 percent," it said.
On Monday, PTT Exploration set its five-year capital
expenditure at $24.67 billion for 2013-2017, revising the figure
to reflect changes in its business strategies.
1000 (0300 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil
Nair)
************************************************************
09:37 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi raises Krung Thai Bank price
target
Citi Research raised its price target on Krung Thai Bank Pcl
KTB.BK to 25.5 baht from 23 baht, citing strong revenue outlook
and lower risk of future provision.
The stock fell 0.97 percent to 20.5 baht on Monday after it
reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results due to high
provision as the new company management tried to bolster its
balance sheet. (Full Story)
"Despite the provision, Krung Thai Bank 2012 profit still
grew by 39 percent and we expect progress on core business to
drive 2013 profit growth of 40 percent," the broker said in a
report dated Jan 21.
"With strong revenue momentum ... plus lower future
provision risk, we raise EPS by 9-14 percent," it said.
Krung Thai Bank shares have risen 4.6 percent so far this
year versus a 0.7 percent gain of the broader banking subindex
.SETB.
0920 (0220 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
($1 = 29.73 baht)